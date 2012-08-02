LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - European banks are unlikely to slow
down their efforts to comply with the new global regulatory
standards despite a slip-up by European rulemakers in getting
Basel III guidelines transposed into law.
A delay in the European Parliament plenary vote on the
so-called CRD IV and the recent statement by the Rapporteur of
the European Parliament, as well as the discussion of the
Council of Economic and Finance Ministers, mean that it is clear
the legislation will not be adopted earlier than Autumn 2012,
the UK Financial Services Authority said in a statement release
on Thursday.
The news did not come as a surprise for many bankers, who
said that noises coming from Europe in recent weeks were that
the trialogue between the various European institutions involved
in the process had been heavy going.
The sticking points have been on whether member states will
have flexibility to impose additional measures in such areas as
high capital requirements on banks, remuneration, crisis
management, sanctions, the balance of powers between the
authorities of "home" and "host" countries, corporate governance
and powers to be given to the European Banking Authority.
It is now unlikely that CRD IV legislation, which implements
Basel III in Europe, will enter into law on January 1 2013.
"All the big banks are preparing for Basel already, mainly
because they are under such scrutiny and pressure from the
market to comply anyway," said a senior banker. "We have seen
banks being quizzed or voluntarily telling investors how their
capital ratios would look on a fully phased-in basis."
In its second-quarter results, BNP Paribas was the latest
bank to give tell investors that its Common Tier 1 ratio would
be 8.9% under fully loaded Basel III. In early July, Credit
Suisse announced a set of capital boosting measures, which again
aim to help the Swiss bank comply with regulatory requirements,
ahead of the deadline set by regulators.
It is not just investors keeping up the pressure on banks.
"The FSA will continue to undertake all preparatory work that is
possible in the absence of finalised legislative text, in full
expectation that the EU legislation will follow the Basel III
implementation timetable," the UK regulator said in its
statement. "We expect all firms in the scope of CRD to do
likewise."
Banks will have to maintain sufficient loss-absorbing
capital to protect them against losses, a cushion which "may
temporarily be above that implied by the official transition
path to Basel III", the FSA said.
LITTLE IMPACT ON HYBRIDS
Bankers agreed that the slip-up in the implementation date
is unlikely to have much impact on the long-awaited revival of
the hybrid Tier 1 market for European banks, which many still
see as months away for the majority of issuers.
"It does push things back further and it will probably
remain difficult to get sign-off from regulators, although you
would hope that this delay will make them a bit more pragmatic,"
said a hybrid solutions specialist. "But in a large number of
cases, issuers are waiting for the EBA technical standards to
come out anyway, which are not expected until later this year."
Bankers hope that the EBA will allow for new Additional Tier
1 instruments to have a workable write-up/write-down structure,
although this is not expected to come out until November. For
issuers willing to follow the stricter rules already in place in
the CRD IV draft, they could go earlier, although bankers said
that the less investor-friendly terms could mean a higher price
to pay for issuers.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)