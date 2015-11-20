* Earnings disappoint as easy money squeezes margins
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 20 After a disappointing
third-quarter performance, European bank stocks are losing their
shine for some investors despite hopes for a rebound in lending
conditions and an end to years of post-crisis balance-sheet
clean-ups.
Chief among investor concerns is the pressure on banks'
lending margins from easy central bank cash, which has proven a
double-edged sword as it aids lending but crimps the pricing of
loans as well as returns from government bond holdings.
With European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi giving the
clearest hint yet on Friday that the ECB will ramp up its
stimulus package in December, investors expect overall sector
pressure to rise, especially given concerns that regulators will
ask banks to further strengthen their balance sheets.
"It's that uncertainty which, tallied with fears of margins
being squeezed further, is forcing investors out of banks
generally," said Matthew Beesley, Head of Global Equities at
Henderson Global Investors in London.
There are recovery stories out there. ABN Amro
returned to the Amsterdam stock exchange on Friday for the first
time since its near collapse and renationalisation during the
2008 financial crisis, while UK bank Lloyds is also set
for a return to full private ownership next year.
But the latest quarterly results season offered little
comfort for investors, with 55 percent of European banks missing
earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. More
job cuts and restructuring plans have been unveiled by banking
groups including Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
.
Seven months ago, bank earnings were expected to rise by 50
percent this year. Now the forecast is for less than half that.
The ECB's most recent bank lending survey meanwhile warned
that its own quantitative easing programme was expected to have
a "marginally negative" impact on banks' profits over the next
six months.
The disappointment has been all the more surprising as the
European economy is on a surer footing. Downgrading banks to
"neutral" from "overweight" this week, HSBC's European equity
strategists warned that the positive link between banks and
economic growth was looking increasingly broken.
"The pressure will continue and a lot will depend on what
the ECB will do ... They need to think very hard about what they
do on the rates side and how they will effectively impact net
interest margins," said Laurent Frings, co-head of EMEA credit
research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Are there ways to trade the bleak outlook? Credit Suisse
strategists recently recommended buying shares in banks that
have a high proportion of fee income, a sizeable asset-gathering
business and high dividend yields, including Intesa Sanpaolo
, Natixis and Danske Bank.
"It's a sector to buy and do trading with (but) probably not
betting on a stellar performance," said Massimo Baggiani, fund
manager at Symphonia.
With central bank policies and cost-cutting still in play,
expect some investors to retrench.
"Increasing regulation and extremely low bond yields have
put pressure on margins," the HSBC strategists said in a note to
clients. "Things could get worse."
