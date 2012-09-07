LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - European banks, tired of waiting for
regulatory certainty on bank capital instruments and seeking to
protect their senior bondholders from soon-to-be-implemented
resolution regimes, raised around EUR3.6bn-equivalent of Tier 2
debt in what was the busiest week for the asset class in years.
Rabobank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and ABN Amro sold
large benchmark issues in euros, dollars and sterling, and
expectations are that more banks will follow, with deals already
expected from Danske Bank and Raiffensen Bank International.
Issuers are acutely aware that with the European Crisis
Management Directive (CMD) due to come into force in 2015,
regulators will have greater powers to impose losses on
bondholders.
One of the key elements of the Directive is the introduction
of the bail-in tool, which could apply to senior debt, although
that won't be implemented until 2018.
"Issuers are looking ahead to when bail-ins will be
introduced and are aware that they need to raise their total
capital," said Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM new product
development at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The cheapest way to do this is to raise Tier 2.
Furthermore, by doing deals before year-end, borrowers will be
able to include the amount in the subordinated debt
grandfathering bucket which may help them with transitioning to
the new regulatory framework."
This was one of the reasons why Rabobank decided to launch a
dual-tranche euro and sterling transaction. The bank has just
EUR2bn of outstanding Tier 2 paper and has not issued in the
currency since 2010, while the sterling deal is a Tier 2 debut
in that particular market.
"Rabobank stated in its half-year results that it was
intending to increase capitalisation levels in order to minimise
the impact of the upcoming Crisis Management Directive and these
deals were in line with this new strategy," a funding official
at the bank said.
Rabobank has set itself a target of 14% Core Tier 1 and
17.5% Total Tier 1, and will seek to add Tier 2 on top of that
to mitigate the bail-in risk for senior debt holders once the
Crisis Management Directive becomes effective.
Rabobank is a prolific user of the wholesale funding
markets, which explains why it would seek to bolster its total
capital to protect senior debtholders.
According to its second-half results, the bank had just
under EUR189.5bn of long-term debt outstanding and just under
EUR341bn of customer/corporate deposits. In 2009, 2010 and 2011,
it issued more than EUR40bn in the wholesale markets and it had
raised EUR23bn this year as of June.
Meanwhile, SEB, which had not brought any Tier 2 since 2005
told IFR the reason why it had returned after such a long
absence was to fill "a very empty Tier 2 bucket" and that this
Tier 2 would act as a buffer for senior bondholders.
Issuers were also helped by an improvement in market
conditions which has seen spreads, particularly in senior, rally
by over 100bp since the beginning of the year, even in the
strongest names, and which is leading investors to move further
down the credit spectrum.
TIRED OF WAITING
As well as wanting to get ahead of the curve and increase
the layer beneath senior, issuers, who have been waiting for
regulatory clarity for two years, have decided not to wait any
longer, as the European version of Basel 3 due to implemented in
2013 looks set to be delayed further.
"It's increasingly clear implementation of CRD4 may
be delayed and it will take longer before we have sufficient
clarity on several aspects relating to new-style instruments"
said Johan Eriksson, EMEA head of global capital solutions at
UBS.
"Lack of clarity provides strong arguments for issuers to
issue early with less onerous terms compared with some of
the more investor unfriendly alternatives being
discussed. Adding to this is the fact that there is so much Tier
2 rolling off this year and next and banks need to
refinance much of that."
The deals launched this week complied with the old
regulatory framework but did not have specific loss-absorption
features as required by Basel 3, which will ask for all bank
instruments to absorb losses before a government injection is
made.
Instead, in most cases, they made reference to upcoming
statutory resolution regimes in the risk factors of the
prospectus, something investors are getting more and more
comfortable with after initially dragging their feet.
"There is widespread agreement amongst investors that if you
include reference to upcoming resolution framework in the risk
factors, they will not be structurally subordinated to an
issuer's outstanding Tier 2 debt, and that from a timing
perspective, exposure to non-viability risk would occur at the
same time," said Alex Menounos, head of Morgan Stanley European
IG debt syndicate. "It's a different story if you're buying Tier
2 with contractual point of non-viability language."
He added that while the language in Tier 2 deals had
evolved, the fact that banks were now managing to much higher
core and total Tier 1 capital ratios meant that buying Tier 2
was arguably a very different proposition.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)