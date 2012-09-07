LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - ABN Amro successfully
opened the Asian retail market for European bank Tier 2 debt
this week, taking advantage of the deep liquidity available from
private bank networks in the region and blazing the trail for
other borrowers looking to diversify their investor bases.
The Dutch lender priced a heavily oversubscribed USD1.5bn
10-year non-call five transaction via Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citi, HSBC and UBS, and Danske Bank and Raiffeisen Bank
International are looking to follow in its footsteps.
European banks have traditionally relied on the Asian market
to sell their more esoteric and difficult structures, as private
banks and retail investors tend to be more focused on absolute
yields rather than on the intricacies of bond structures.
Meanwhile, being able to tap into Asian liquidity to sell
Tier 2 is good news for issuers, given that European
institutional investors, while warming to Tier 2, have dragged
their feet in recent months, wary of upcoming resolution regimes
and the additional risk they might be taking on.
"Historically, Asia was a market that you saved for Tier 1
but given the regulatory uncertainty and the fact that we are
still waiting for the European Bank Authority and various tax
authorities to give the final word on hybrid Tier 1, issuers
might as well use that market for Tier 2," said a syndicate
banker on the trade.
The response from investors was certainly encouraging as the
deal attracted over USD6bn of orders, 88% of which came from
private banks.
"The response we got was a lot better than expected and was
a result of doing a Renminbi trade the previous week which
helped raise ABN's profile in the region as well as improved
market sentiment," said Erik Bosmans, group treasurer at ABN
AMRO. "With this deal, we showed that the Asian market is open
for European bank Tier 2."
Meanwhile, Simon McGeary, head of new products group at
Citigroup, said that with up to EUR250bn of Tier 2 to be
refinanced in the next few years, issuers needed all markets to
work in order to absorb the supply.
Bosmans added that the dialogue with investors had been
completely different from the time of a EUR1bn Tier 2 deal sold
in July.
"We got a lot of questions about ABN itself and our credit
this time around whereas in July, questions centred around the
structure of the deal," he said. "This dollar deal was entirely
focused on Asian retail an private banking as opposed to the
July deal which was solely focused on the institutional
market."
Just like the July issue, the new dollar trade included
reference to upcoming statutory resolution regime in the terms
and conditions of the transaction rather than in the risk
factors, something that investors have asked to be paid extra
for.
COMPETITIVE TERMS
However, Bosmans said the pricing at 545bp over mid-swaps,
taking into account the further tightening of the markets and a
favourable cross-currency swap, was almost 100bp better than on
the July trade that came at 525bp over. This pricing dynamic
could further increase the appeal for other issuers to go to
that market.
The transaction priced at 6.25%, inside initial price
thoughts of mid to high 6% and at the tight end of revised
guidance of 6.5% area. This was well inside the 7.125% paid by
ABN on its 10-year bullet deal priced in July. However, it still
looked attractive for investors compared to the 4% coupon level
on Standard Chartered's USD1.25bn 10NC5 issue that priced at the
beginning of July.
The trade has a one-time call at the five-year point, and if
not called, the coupon resets to the then prevailing mid-swap
rate plus the initial spread. This makes the deal much more
efficient from a regulatory perspective as it starts losing
capital treatment after five-years.
This is also another potential draw for European banks
which, with the exception of a few, have been forced to issue
bullet structures over recent years because of investor concern
over issuers not calling deals.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)