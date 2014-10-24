LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - The violent market sell-off in mid-October along with the prospect of the European Central Bank buying corporate bonds has created attractive trading opportunities for relative value investors, with European credit surging ahead of the region's stock markets.

Concerns over global growth and weak inflation, particularly in the euro area, saw the VIX spike to over 30 earlier this month for the first time since late 2011, as equity markets were hammered and risk assets sold off.

European credit markets were not immune from the pain either, with iTraxx Main reaching a seven-month wide of 78.5bp.

But credit indices have since rebounded strongly to early October levels. In contrast, equities have borne the brunt of investor unease over the European economy with the Eurostoxx 50 index down 5% so far this month.

"Credit significantly outperformed equities in the recent sell-off, so we'd now expect a meaningful mean reversion over the coming weeks," said Vassilis Paschopoulos, chief investment officer of Balliol Capital, a relative value credit hedge fund that recently received FCA approval and is currently in the fund raising stage.

"If you look at European credit indices, you will notice that they are roughly 95% correlated to Europe's main equity index (Eurostoxx). It's that 5% that represents the relative value opportunities for traders," he said.

The divergence between the two asset classes is at its widest since May 2013. Back then, European credit became substantially overbought when Abenomics sparked a wave of buying from yield-hungry Japanese money managers.

The only other point in recent times when credit has looked so rich was when JP Morgan's chief investment office - which was to become known colloquially as the London Whale - was selling vast amounts of credit protection, artificially depressing spreads back in mid-2012.

Credit outperformance this time has been significant. In a note published October 17, credit strategists at Barclays wrote that the iTraxx Main should be 20bp wider based on their models. They suggested a 'deflation trade' - where equity underperforms as the economy contracts - could be behind the phenomenon.

To take advantage of this dislocation, investors can sell credit and buy equities, betting that the two will converge. One of the simplest ways to do this is buying protection on the iTraxx Main index - in other words, going short credit - and buying Eurostoxx futures.

"We don't want to take an outright view on spreads, even if we think credit is overbought. Looking at the relative value opportunities is far more compelling," said Nikos Kargadouris, co-founder and chief executive of Balliol Capital.

THE QE EFFECT

A recent report from Reuters stating that the ECB was considering buying corporate bonds as a means of expanding its balance sheet served to further fuel the equity/credit divergence in European markets. On Friday, the iTraxx Main had rallied to 66bp - the level it traded in early October.

"The article on ECB QE via corporates has naturally triggered an outperformance of credit indices, which were already trading tight versus stocks given the poor macroeconomic environment in Europe," said Pierre-Yves Bretonniere, senior relative value strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Stocks have been dragged higher with the rally, but are still hovering around their record cheap level versus credit," he said.

Bretonniere says it makes sense to be active trading the spread between credit and equities, but noted the macro environment and overall dissatisfaction with European equities are unlikely to provide a strong boost for stocks.

In any event, hedge funds should continue to enjoy the spoils of more bouts of volatility as central bank policies begin to part ways.

"Despite recent dovish tones, central bank policies are starting to diverge and this ambiguity is creating volatility, which ultimately favours relative value strategies," said Kargadouris. (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Alex Chambers)