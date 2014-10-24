LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - The violent market sell-off in
mid-October along with the prospect of the European Central Bank
buying corporate bonds has created attractive trading
opportunities for relative value investors, with European
credit surging ahead of the region's stock markets.
Concerns over global growth and weak inflation, particularly
in the euro area, saw the VIX spike to over 30 earlier this
month for the first time since late 2011, as equity markets were
hammered and risk assets sold off.
European credit markets were not immune from the pain
either, with iTraxx Main reaching a seven-month wide of 78.5bp.
But credit indices have since rebounded strongly to early
October levels. In contrast, equities have borne the brunt of
investor unease over the European economy with the Eurostoxx 50
index down 5% so far this month.
"Credit significantly outperformed equities in the recent
sell-off, so we'd now expect a meaningful mean reversion over
the coming weeks," said Vassilis Paschopoulos, chief investment
officer of Balliol Capital, a relative value credit hedge fund
that recently received FCA approval and is currently in the fund
raising stage.
"If you look at European credit indices, you will notice
that they are roughly 95% correlated to Europe's main equity
index (Eurostoxx). It's that 5% that represents the relative
value opportunities for traders," he said.
The divergence between the two asset classes is at its
widest since May 2013. Back then, European credit became
substantially overbought when Abenomics sparked a wave of buying
from yield-hungry Japanese money managers.
The only other point in recent times when credit has looked
so rich was when JP Morgan's chief investment office - which was
to become known colloquially as the London Whale - was selling
vast amounts of credit protection, artificially depressing
spreads back in mid-2012.
Credit outperformance this time has been significant. In a
note published October 17, credit strategists at Barclays wrote
that the iTraxx Main should be 20bp wider based on their models.
They suggested a 'deflation trade' - where equity underperforms
as the economy contracts - could be behind the phenomenon.
To take advantage of this dislocation, investors can sell
credit and buy equities, betting that the two will converge. One
of the simplest ways to do this is buying protection on the
iTraxx Main index - in other words, going short credit - and
buying Eurostoxx futures.
"We don't want to take an outright view on spreads, even if
we think credit is overbought. Looking at the relative value
opportunities is far more compelling," said Nikos Kargadouris,
co-founder and chief executive of Balliol Capital.
THE QE EFFECT
A recent report from Reuters stating that the ECB was
considering buying corporate bonds as a means of expanding its
balance sheet served to further fuel the equity/credit
divergence in European markets. On Friday, the iTraxx Main had
rallied to 66bp - the level it traded in early October.
"The article on ECB QE via corporates has naturally
triggered an outperformance of credit indices, which were
already trading tight versus stocks given the poor macroeconomic
environment in Europe," said Pierre-Yves Bretonniere, senior
relative value strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Stocks have been dragged higher with the rally, but are
still hovering around their record cheap level versus credit,"
he said.
Bretonniere says it makes sense to be active trading the
spread between credit and equities, but noted the macro
environment and overall dissatisfaction with European equities
are unlikely to provide a strong boost for stocks.
In any event, hedge funds should continue to enjoy the
spoils of more bouts of volatility as central bank policies
begin to part ways.
"Despite recent dovish tones, central bank policies are
starting to diverge and this ambiguity is creating volatility,
which ultimately favours relative value strategies," said
Kargadouris.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Alex Chambers)