(Adds with quotes after govt confirmation)
BERLIN Oct 21 Germany could use army transport
planes to deport asylum seekers who have had their applications
rejected to ease a mounting refugee crisis, the government said
on Wednesday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is under growing pressure over her
handling of the crisis, with her popular support waning and some
in her conservative party wanting upper limits on migrants.
Her government has long said it wants to speed up the
processing of asylum applications and that anyone who is
rejected must leave, but there is a big backlog in deportations.
"If (economic grounds) is the only reason for being here,
then we will have to say more strongly to these people: you must
go home," Merkel said at IG Metall union event in Frankfurt.
The government has discussed a range of options, including
using army transporters to help deport people, not telling
individuals in advance that they would be sent home and
tightening up rules that let some failed asylum seekers stay.
"Sending people back on commercial airlines takes priority
but if there is insufficient capacity then ... we will consider
making use of military aircraft," government spokesman Steffen
Seibert told a government news conference.
Germany is struggling to cope with an influx of about 10,000
migrants a day and expects at least a total of 800,000 this
year.
An Allensbach poll published on Wednesday showed that 54
percent of those asked were very worried about the refugee
situation in Germany, up from 40 percent in August.
The number of new asylum applications far outnumbers
deportations. By the end of September, about 193,000 people were
registered as having no valid reason to claim asylum, of which
more than 140,000 were granted "exceptional leave to stay," an
interior ministry spokesman said.
Government figures show that although many of those arriving
in Germany are fleeing war in the Middle East, at least a third
are economic migrants from Balkans countries who can have little
hope of staying legally.
Polls show that support for both Merkel and her party has
slipped in the last few weeks, but 82 percent of her Christian
Democrat (CDU) party members are happy with her as their party
leader, an Allensbach survey released on Wednesday said.
The Forsa poll also showed 81 percent wanted her to run as
chancellor for the fourth time in 2017 elections.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Ilona Wissenbach,
Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)