Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Summary:
** European shares slightly lower; STOXX still set for weekly gain
** Unilever gains $19 bln in market cap after Kraft-Heinz merger proposal
** Allianz surges after strong update, stock buyback plan
** Drugmaker Stada gains after third takeover approach
** Banking stocks, miners slip on profit taking
** Vopak sees no profit growth, shares slump (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
