European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, April 11 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**STOXX 600 up 0.2 pct in choppy trade
**Wall Street seen sluggish ahead of open
**Telecom Italia network spin-off talk resurfaces
**Lufthansa traffic figures lift Fraport, airlines
**Dialog Semiconductor plummets on Apple supply chain concerns
**Other Apple suppliers AMS, STMicro drop on jitters
**Balfour Beatty tops STOXX after BofA upgrade (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.