BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Summary:
**European shares seen opening lower
**Equity index futures down 0.5-0.7 pct
**Mood soured by Federal Reserve talks of paring balance sheet
**Eyes on Trump-Xi meeting starting today
**In Asia, stocks drop
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.