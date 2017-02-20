Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Summary:
** European shares seen opening higher
** STOXX remains close to 13-month peak
** Unilever could be hit after Kraft walks away
** In Asia, shares edged up
** Volumes seen thin as US markets closed for holiday (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.