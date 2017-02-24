BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares seen opening flat to lower
** Traders cautious after Trump remarks on China
** But STOXX 600 set to end third week of gains
** Earnings likely to drive price action
** RBS posts $8.7 bln loss in ninth straight year (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million