BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**STOXX 600 turns lower, down 0.2 percent
**Financial services, insurance sectors lead losses
**London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse drop as merger in jeopardy
**Generali drops after Intesa calls off takeover plan
**Regulatory change hits British insurers Direct Line, Admiral
**Adidas gets boost from star broker
**PostNL top faller after results (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, May 29 Wage growth in the euro zone will come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.