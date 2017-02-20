European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**STOXX remains close to 13-month peak
**Unilever's slump after Kraft walks away weighs
**Deutsche Telekom lifts sector on US wireless merger hopes
**French, Italy banks lag positive banking sector; RBS up
**Pearson among most-shorted stocks ahead of earnings
**Volumes seen thin as U.S. markets closed for holiday
(Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.