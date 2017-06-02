A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 pares gains after U.S. data
** FTSE 100 edges back from record high
** U.S. adds 138,000 jobs, missing estimates
** Autos make a comeback
** UK consumer squeeze to hit banks - Bernstein
** Wind energy firm Vestas falls as Trump exits climate pact (Reporting by Helen Reid)
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 23 Australian shares ended higher on Friday, supported by the materials and healthcare sector even as the market continued to be dogged by concerns over a new bank tax that dragged down financials.