LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a new 15-year euro benchmark issue which is expected to price later on Tuesday, an official at a lead bank said.

Lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and UBS have set official price guidance in the mid 30s over mid-swaps. This is in line with the level at which they had been gathering investor interest on Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)