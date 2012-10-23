LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The European Union (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has collected over EUR4bn of orders on its new 15-year benchmark bond, confirmed banks managing the deal.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and UBS have revised guidance to mid-swaps plus 35/38bp, from initial guidance in the mid 30s over mid-swaps when books opened this morning.

The new bond will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)