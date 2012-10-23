UPDATE 2-China's Shenhua, Guodian in power asset merger talks -sources
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has closed order books on a 15-year bond issue after attracting almost EUR5bn of demand from investors, a bookrunner said.
Lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and UBS have set the final pricing on the deal at 36bp over mid-swaps, from revised guidance of plus 35bp-38bp and an initial marketing level of the high 30s over.
The transaction is expected to be sized at EUR3bn. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
June 5 The private equity groups behind a hostile bid for Shawbrook Group said on Monday they had increased their offer price for the British challenger bank by just over 3 percent.