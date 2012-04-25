LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The European Union, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated Credit Agricole, DZ Bank, JP Morgan,
Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale as joint-lead managers for a
10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, one of the lead
managers said on Wednesday.
Proceeds from the bond will be used in connection with the
European Union and International Monetary Fund aid package for
Portugal.
The bond follows the European Financial Stability Facility's
EUR3bn seven-year bond, which priced on Tuesday at mid-swaps
plus 77bp, as issuers take advantage of more stable market
conditions that have emerged in the past two
days.
The EU transaction will be launched and priced in the near
future, subject to market conditions. Market sources said
earlier this week that the issuer was considering a 10-15 year
bond and was targeting a EUR2-3bn sized transaction.
The EU sold a long-dated EUR1.8bn 26-year bond last week
via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC as part of its
plan to raise EUR4.5bn by the end of May.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene
Durand)