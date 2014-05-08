CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 8 European Commission:
* Opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Dutch cable operator Ziggo by Liberty Global
* Investigation to assess whether the proposed acquisition is in line with the EU merger regulation
* Commission has concerns that deal may reduce competition in a number of pay tv and telecommunications markets in the Netherlands
* Commission now has 90 working days, until 18 September 2014, to take a decision Further company coverage:
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico