TORONTO Feb 21 Shareholders of European
Goldfields overwhelmingly approved a C$2.5 billion
($2.5 billion) friendly takeover by Eldorado Gold on
Tuesday, a move that will expand Eldorado's asset base in Greece
and Turkey.
European Goldfields said that more than 90 percent of the
votes cast at a shareholder meeting in Toronto were in favor of
the cash and stock deal that was announced in December.
Vancouver-based Eldorado, which held a separate shareholder
meeting in Toronto earlier in the day, said its shareholders
also approved a share issuance plan that will allow the
acquisition to proceed.
European Goldfields shareholders were offered 0.85 of an
Eldorado share and C$0.0001 in cash for each share tendered.
Following the close of the deal, current Eldorado
shareholders will own about 78 percent of the combined company,
while shareholders of European Goldfields will hold around 22
percent, on a fully diluted basis.