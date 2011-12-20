* Delays shareholder vote on Qatari financing; Qatar stays
mum
* Eldorado says deal negates need for dilutive financing
plan
* Both firms expect Greece to support proposed takeover bid
* Eldorado shares tumble due to equity dilution
* European Goldfields also closes lower; rival bids unlikely
By Julie Crust and Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Dec 19 European Goldfields
, which has agreed a C$2.5 billion ($2.4
billion) takeover by Canadian group Eldorado Gold, is
hoping to keep an investment deal with Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund as a fallback option.
Qatar Holdings agreed in October to provide a $600 million
project financing loan to European Goldfields, which has
development stage assets in Greece and Romania, in its first
investment in a gold miner. It also provided a $150 million loan
note and a related warrant issue, and became a major
shareholder, with a 9.9 percent stake.
Eldorado's strong balance sheet means European Goldfields is
unlikely to need the cash from Qatar if the takeover goes
through -- but it does need two-thirds of shareholders to back
the deal when they vote in February.
"All we are doing with the Qatari financing is postponing or
adjourning the vote technically," European Goldfields' chief
financial officer Tim Morgan-Wynne told reporters on a
conference call. "We will just push the voting on the Qatari
transaction until after shareholders have been able to vote on
this (Eldorado deal)."
He said chairman Martyn Konig had spoken to the Qataris, who
were kept abreast of talks, and "everything is moving on track".
Qatar declined to comment on the future of the financing
package or on the takeover, which could see the Gulf state make
a profit on its shares. It bought the stock at an average of
C$10 - below the C$13.08 per share value of the Eldorado offer.
European Goldfields shareholders had been due to vote this
week on the Qatar financing. That ballot will be postponed until
shareholders vote in mid-February on the proposed takeover.
The takeover requires the support of at least two-thirds of
the votes cast by shareholders of European Goldfields and Qatar
currently owns about 10 percent of the company's outstanding
shares. The fund has not given any indication on how it plans to
vote its shares.
Analysts said Eldorado's offer was broadly in line with
multiples offered in the sector, though some said it failed to
fully reflect the inherent value of European Goldfields' main
assets, as they are not yet in production -- despite a nearly 50
percent premium to European Goldfields' closing share price on
Dec. 5, the last trading day before it disclosed approaches.
SHARES SLIDE
Shares of Eldorado were among the biggest losers on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, as investors reacted to the
dilution that the deal will create. The selloff also prompted a
slide in European Goldfields shares on Monday.
Eldorado shares closed 12.5 percent lower at
C$13.46 on the TSX, while those of European Goldfields closed 56
Canadian cents lower at C$11.28.
Analysts noted that while the deal will hurt Eldorado shares
in the short term, the acquisition will be beneficial over the
long run.
However, if the deal does succeed, Eldorado all
but closed the door to any potentially dilutive financing plan.
"Eldorado adds financial strength to European Goldfields
without the requirement for a highly diluted and costly project
financing facility," Eldorado Chief Executive Paul Wright said
on a conference call.
"Eldorado has the financial capacity to fully fund the
development to the company's assets without the need for
additional financing," he added.
RIVAL BIDS?
European Goldfields has been seen as a takeover target since
it won a permit to run two goldmines in northern Greece that
could turn it into a mid-tier miner and one of Europe's largest
primary gold producers.
Earlier this month, the company said it had received
preliminary approaches from third parties, but analysts said it
was unclear if there were other buyers waiting in the wings.
"Whilst slightly on the low side versus our target price,
given the friendly nature of the bid, the immediate share
premium and the synergies with Eldorado, we do not expect a
bidding war to break out, despite there being plenty of
valuation upside remaining," Numis Securities analyst Andy
Davidson said.
Davidson said he had a long-term target price for European
Goldfields, which currently produces only a small amount of zinc
and lead from its Stratoni operation in Greece, above 1,200
pence, once the gold projects were in production.
"We did have a number of approaches and I could not really
speculate on whether we are going to have people streaming over
the hills with hostile competing offers at this point,"
Morgan-Wynne said.
The mining sector has yet to see a long-awaited M&A wave
fuelled by tumbling valuations, but analysts have said they
expect to see more deals from cash-rich miners buying out
smaller companies that need cash to develop their resource base.
European Goldfields and Eldorado both expect Greece, home to
some of their largest projects, to back the proposed deal.
"Eldorado's very significant investment is exactly what is
needed to help break the current negative cycle of austerity and
bring important jobs for investment and tax revenue to Greece,"
said Wright in reference to the country's dire economic woes.