Dec 16 European Reliance General Insurance Co SA :

* Announces share capital increase by 667,156.44 euros with capitalisation of tax-free reserves

* Announces increase of nominal value of its share by 0.03 euros amounting to 157,953.87 euros, as a difference from issuance of shares above par

Source text: bit.ly/1zrOzSJ

