July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday said it lowered its long-term counterparty credit
ratings on Barclays Bank PLC, Credit Suisse AG and
Deutsche Bank AG to A from A-plus.
S&P also affirmed the A/A-1 long-, and short-term ratings of
UBS AG.
The outlooks on all these banks are stable.
The rating actions are based on the "increasing risks that
Europe's large banking groups active in investment banking face
as regulators and uncertain market conditions continue to make
operating in the industry more difficult," S&P said.
S&P will hold a live online discussion and webcast on these
actions on July 3 at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. CEST.