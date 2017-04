Oct 16 Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA :

* Said on Wednesday all members of its Supervisory Board, including Jan Karaszewski, Izabela Karaszewska, Tomasz Gutowski, Michal Tymczyszyn and Przemyslaw Marczak, resigned from their posts effective next general meeting of the company's shareholders but no later than Jan. 14, 2015

