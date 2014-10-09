India's DCB Bank launches share sale to institutions
MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Oct 9 Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA
* Says PPFZ Sp. z o.o. sells its entire 5.06 percent stake (or 742,063 shares) in company Source text for Eikon:
* Says Aneta Maciaszek buys 742,063 shares or 5.06 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
LONDON, April 24 The London Metal Exchange's launch of its new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, the exchange's chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, said at a briefing on Monday.