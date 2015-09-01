MADRID, Sept 1 Spanish new car sales rose 23.3 percent year-on-year in August, car dealers' federation Faconauto said on Tuesday, marking 24 consecutive months of growth.

It followed a similar rise of 23.5 percent in July.

Some 55,918 new cars were registered in August, up from 45,355 a year earlier, it said in a statement released jointly with vehicle makers' association ANFAC.

It was the best August for car sales volume since 2009 and the growth figure was the highest in August for 16 years, they said.

Car sales were up 22.3 percent between January and August, compared with the same period last year, at 714,062.

A Spanish government-backed subsidy scheme to boost new vehicle acquisitions has helped spur purchases over the last two years and was renewed for the seventh time in May with an injection of 225 million euros ($247 million). (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Sarah Morris)