June 12 * Goldman Sachs adds Nobel Biocare to pan europe conviction buy list * Goldman Sachs raises Nobel Biocare to buy from neutral * Goldman Sachs cuts Sanofi to sell from neutral; adds to pan Europe conviction sell list * Goldman Sachs raises Glaxosmithkline Plc price target to 1550p from 1425p; rating neutral * Goldman Sachs cuts Ipsen price target to 20 eur from 22 eur; rating neutral * Goldman Sachs raises Roche price target to sfr 220 from sfr 200; rating buy