LONDON Nov 25 Private equity firm Nordic
Capital is emerging as frontrunner to buy Norwegian discount
retailer Europris from IK Investment Partners for about 400-500
million euros ($533-$666 million), a source close to the deal
said on Friday.
Nordic Capital is the preferred bidder, the source said.
Final bids were submitted recently in the auction process, which
is being run by JP Morgan.
Warburg Pincus, which owns discount retailer Poundland, had
been interested in buying Europris, but is no longer involved in
the process, several sources said.
Nordic Capital could not immediately be reached for comment.
Warburg Pincus declined to comment.
The buyout will be financed with around 200 million euros of
debt, which will be provided by Norwegian banks Nordea and DnB
NOR, the sources added.
Europris has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 50 million euros. Total
leverage on the acquisition could be 4 to 4.5 times EBITDA, the
sources added.
IK Investment Partners bought Europris in 2004 when it
bought and integrated three Nordic businesses.
Europris operates more than 180 stores in Norway and six in
Iceland. The stores are operated partly as owned stores and
partly as franchises.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
