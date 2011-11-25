LONDON Nov 25 Private equity firm Nordic Capital is emerging as frontrunner to buy Norwegian discount retailer Europris from IK Investment Partners for about 400-500 million euros ($533-$666 million), a source close to the deal said on Friday.

Nordic Capital is the preferred bidder, the source said. Final bids were submitted recently in the auction process, which is being run by JP Morgan.

Warburg Pincus, which owns discount retailer Poundland, had been interested in buying Europris, but is no longer involved in the process, several sources said.

Nordic Capital could not immediately be reached for comment. Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

The buyout will be financed with around 200 million euros of debt, which will be provided by Norwegian banks Nordea and DnB NOR, the sources added.

Europris has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 50 million euros. Total leverage on the acquisition could be 4 to 4.5 times EBITDA, the sources added.

IK Investment Partners bought Europris in 2004 when it bought and integrated three Nordic businesses.

Europris operates more than 180 stores in Norway and six in Iceland. The stores are operated partly as owned stores and partly as franchises. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Will Waterman)