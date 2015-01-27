Jan 27 Eurosic SA :
* Said on Monday it signed on Jan. 23 a 350 million euro
($397.6 million) credit with a bank consortium, of which 150 mln
euros is a five-year revolving line
* New credit to enable complete refinancing of credit for
acquisition of SIIC de Paris (195 million euros)
* Credit to finance also company regular development and
planned acquisition of Centre Marine Pepiniere announced on Jan.
14
* Bank consortium comprises BECM (Groupe Credit Mutuel-CIC),
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment
Bank and Natixis
Source text: bit.ly/1ENr4Wi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)