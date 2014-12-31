BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
Dec 31 Eurosnack SA :
* Says Remilno Trading & Investment Ltd and Bogdan Malachwiej decrease their stake to 0.28% from 14.15%
* After sale of shares Remilno Trading & Investment Ltd does not own any stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)