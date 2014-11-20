BRIEF-FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd Century's Brand B cigarettes
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
Nov 20 Eurosnack SA :
* Reports October 2014 revenue of 739,939.55 zlotys, up 22 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces sale of u.s. Commercial assets to epi group