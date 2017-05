Jan 21 Eurosnack SA :

* Reported on Tueasday December 2014 revenue of 757,990 zlotys ($202,670), up 15.44 percent year on year

* FY 2014 preliminary revenue was 7.6 million zlotys net, down 18.05 percent year on year

($1 = 3.7400 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)