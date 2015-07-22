(Adds details)
July 22 Discovery Communications Inc
said on Wednesday it would take full ownership of sports
broadcaster Eurosport for 491 million euros ($534 million) from
French media group TF1 Group.
Discovery, the operator of channels such as Animal Planet
and TLC, last year increased its stake in Eurosport to 51
percent from the 20 percent stake it took in 2012.
Silver Spring, Maryland-based Discovery was one of the first
American media companies to launch TV channels in Europe in 1989
and has been investing steadily in the continent.
Discovery last month agreed to pay 1.3 billion euros to
screen the Olympic Games from 2018 to 2024 across Europe through
Eurosport, beating out national public broadcasters that have
traditionally shown the event.
Since May 2014, Discovery and Eurosport have broadcast
events such as UEFA Champions League soccer, the Europa League
and Major League Soccer.
The latest deal also includes a provision for TF1 to buy
back Discovery's 20 percent interest in TV Breizh, Histoire, and
Ushuaïa TV for 15 million euros.
The deal is expected to close at the beginning of the fourth
quarter.
Rothschild Inc is Discovery's financial adviser.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Savio D'Souza)