PARIS May 14 Eurostar, the operator of the
Channel Tunnel passenger train services, plans to expand its
network out of London by adding as many as 10 destinations in
four European countries over the next five years, posing a
competitive challenge for airlines.
Eurostar Chief Executive Nicolas Petrovic told the Financial
Times newspaper that he aimed to use the creeping liberalisation
of European rail markets to launch services across western
European cities like Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Frankfurt and
Cologne in Germany, Lyon and Marseille in France and Geneva in
Switzerland.
"By 2016 and 2017 we would like people when they are
thinking about travelling to these cities to consider taking
Eurostar rather than flying," Petrovic was quoted as saying in
the FT's Monday edition.
In the longer term, Eurostar is looking to set up a second
hub, with Brussels the most likely candidate, the FT wrote.
Eurostar is the high speed rail service between the UK and
mainland Europe. Eurotunnel owns the Channel Tunnel.