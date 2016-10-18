LONDON Oct 18 Channel tunnel train services
were halted on Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage,
spokesmen for both Eurotunnel and Eurostar said.
Eurostar, whose passenger services connect London to Paris
and Brussels through the tunnel, said it had cancelled six
trains as a result of the outage.
The operator of the tunnel, Eurotunnel, which runs trains
for cars and lorries between the British and French coasts, said
the power outage was on the overhead supply of locomotives and
that technicians were in the tunnel working to fix the problem.
No trains were stuck in the tunnel as a result of the
problem.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)