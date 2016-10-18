LONDON Oct 18 Channel tunnel train services were halted on Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage, spokesmen for both Eurotunnel and Eurostar said.

Eurostar, whose passenger services connect London to Paris and Brussels through the tunnel, said it had cancelled six trains as a result of the outage.

The operator of the tunnel, Eurotunnel, which runs trains for cars and lorries between the British and French coasts, said the power outage was on the overhead supply of locomotives and that technicians were in the tunnel working to fix the problem.

No trains were stuck in the tunnel as a result of the problem.

