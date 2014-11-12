LONDON Nov 12 Eurostar is betting on new
destinations and bigger, wifi-enabled trains to lure more
passengers from aeroplanes to the undersea tunnel linking
Britain and mainland Europe.
Twenty years after it first connected London and Paris by
train, Eurostar will on Thursday showcase the first of a
ten-strong fleet of sleek Siemens trains at its
London base in St Pancras Station.
The number of passengers travelling on Eurostar's trains
topped 10 million for the first time last year, giving it around
an 80 percent share of the travel market between London and
Paris, and London and Brussels.
New trains with 20 percent more seats present an opportunity
for growth as do the addition of Marseille, in southern France,
and Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, as new destinations over the
next two years.
"There's a greater commercial approach, a sense that their
business is maturing," transport analyst Christian Wolmar said,
of the company, 55 percent owned by the French state-owned rail
operator SNCF, 40 percent by the British government
and 5 percent by Belgium.
Britain put its stake in Eurostar up for sale in October,
one of a number of assets earmarked to be auctioned off to raise
money for the public purse.
The opposition Labour party criticised the timing of the
sale, saying it would mean the British taxpayer would lose out
on any pick up in profits from Eurostar's expansion.
But the jury is out on whether the new trains and routes can
deliver a significant boost to the company's growth.
"I've been sceptical about longer routes because I don't
believe the train can offer a sustainable price advantage, and
fundamentally, the airlines are still materially faster on those
routes," Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo said.
When a train journey goes over two and a half hours, which
the Marseille and Amsterdam routes will, passengers usually
favour air travel, say experts.
Plus the longer the route, the harder Eurostar will have to
work to be competitive on price, partly because of how it pays
its way. While airlines pay fees to two airports, Eurostar pays
access charges according to the length of the journey.
Airlines are not the only challenge on the horizon. German
rail group Deutsche Bahn is planning a rival service
from Frankfurt to London via Brussels, though its launch is
currently on ice.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris and Stephen
Brown in Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)