LONDON Dec 15 Lenders to automotive data services firm EurotaxGlass Group are bracing for losses and a possible restructuring as the value of the company's junior debt sinks close to zero, banking sources said on Thursday.

The value of EurotaxGlass's mezzanine loans has dropped to less than 1 percent of face value in the secondary loan market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, indicating that a possible restructuring is on the cards.

"A restructuring is likely and there is going to be some kind of write off. If there is a debt for equity swap the junior part of the capital structure looks worthless and the senior debt will probably take a haircut," a secondary loan trader said.

EurotaxGlass is owned by Candover Partners' funds which are managed by Arle Capital Partners. EurotaxGlass declined to comment.

Arle Capital Partners was established when Candover Partners was bought out in April 2011. Candover Partners bought EurotaxGlass in 2006 backed by 355 million euros ($459.76 million)of senior and junior debt, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.

EurotaxGlass has already reset its loan covenants after breaching them in the first quarter of 2010.

The value of EurotaxGlass's loans have fallen rapidly in a short period of time, particularly on a 75 million euro mezzanine loan and a 22.5 million euro second lien loan.

Both loans are expected to be wiped out in a possible restructuring, sources said.

"The junior holders will get virtually nothing, perhaps a few pennies from the senior lenders wanting to deal with the situation quickly and avoid court," a distressed investor said.

The mezzanine loan was quoted at 0.75 percent of face value on Thursday, down from 10 percent of face value in November and the company's second lien loan was quoted at 4.5 percent of face value compared to 20.5 in November.

EurotaxGlass's senior debt is quoted at around 50 percent of face value, down from 77 pct in October.

"These levels are a telling sign that the market thinks there is a very high likelihood of a restructuring," the distressed investor said.

EurotaxGlass operates in 19 countries and provides pan-European automotive information including valuation data to car dealers, fleet and finance companies and car manufacturers. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Tessa Walsh)