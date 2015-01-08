Jan 8 Eurotech SpA :
* Announced on Wednesday it has launched a project to
enhance its Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of
Things (IoT) offering
* Said the project includes activation of a dedicated team
of consulting services to support customers in the design of
innovative M2M/IoT applications
* The new consulting services will be added to the already
available offer of hardware, software and services, with the aim
to broaden the spectrum of activity of the company and the
ability to obtain design wins and orders
* M2M/IoT line of business will be integrated with the sales
structures of the local units
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)