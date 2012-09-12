MILAN, Sept 12 Italian technology company
Eurotech said on Wednesday it has been awarded a
three-year, $60 million rail transportation contract in the
United States, sending its shares to their highest in more than
five months.
Eurotech, in which Italian aerospace and industrial group
Finmeccanica has an 11 percent stake, said it would
supply computer contractor Science Applications International
Corp with a Positive Train Location system for tracking
trains.
Chairman and Chief Executive Roberto Siagri told Reuters the
order would generate revenues of a few millions already in 2012
"but the bulk (of the extra revenues) will be spread over the
next two years with a possible tail in 2015".
He also said Eurotech was starting to work more with
Finmeccanica in areas such as transportation and security. "We
are trying to seize opportunities together," he said.
At 10.25 GMT Eurotech's shares were up 13 percent at 1.32
euros, having risen as much as 18 percent.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
