PARIS, June 11 Eurotunnel is to buy the three ships of bankrupt cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance for 65 million euros ($81.32 million), the Channel tunnel operator said in a statement on Monday, dipping its toe into sea transport.

The announcement of the acquisition, confirming a report in the Le Figaro newspaper, comes after a Paris Commercial Court decided earlier on Monday to accept an offer from Eurotunnel following the administration of state-owned SeaFrance on Jan. 9.

The acquisition will be made through a Eurotunnel financial named Eurotransmanche and should create about 600 jobs combined in France and in Britain, Eurotunnel said.

Eurotunnel will lease the ferries to an independent operator made up partly of ex-SeaFrance employees, a Eurotunnel spokesman said.

The ferries - The Berlioz, The Rodin and The Nord-Pas-de-Calais - require a technical overhaul before being brought into commercial service, it said. SeaFrance is a unit of French state-owned railway operator SNCF.