PARIS, June 11 Eurotunnel is to buy
the three ships of bankrupt cross-Channel ferry operator
SeaFrance for 65 million euros ($81.32 million), the Channel
tunnel operator said in a statement on Monday, dipping its toe
into sea transport.
The announcement of the acquisition, confirming a report in
the Le Figaro newspaper, comes after a Paris Commercial Court
decided earlier on Monday to accept an offer from Eurotunnel
following the administration of state-owned SeaFrance on Jan. 9.
The acquisition will be made through a Eurotunnel financial
named Eurotransmanche and should create about 600 jobs combined
in France and in Britain, Eurotunnel said.
Eurotunnel will lease the ferries to an independent operator
made up partly of ex-SeaFrance employees, a Eurotunnel spokesman
said.
The ferries - The Berlioz, The Rodin and The
Nord-Pas-de-Calais - require a technical overhaul before being
brought into commercial service, it said. SeaFrance is a unit of
French state-owned railway operator SNCF.