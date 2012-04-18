PARIS, April 18 Channel Tunnel operator Groupe Eurotunnel on Wednesday reported growth in first-quarter revenue and traffic volumes, saying it had benefited from the demise of bankrupt cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance.

Eurotunnel, which boasts Goldman Sachs as a 15-percent shareholder, said quarterly revenue rose 21 percent at constant exchange rates to 222.5 million euros ($292 million).

"Shuttle traffic increased significantly in all areas," the company said in a statement. "Eurotunnel benefitted from the transfer of some traffic from SeaFrance which ceased operations in November 2011, but proportionally less than the other cross-Channel operators who put (in) significant extra capacity."

The Paris commercial court ruled in November that ailing SeaFrance should be put into liquidation, rejecting two offers to acquire the company.

