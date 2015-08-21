LONDON Aug 21 Migrants are looking for new
routes to Britain after security at the French end of the
Channel Tunnel was stepped up, Eurotunnel said on Friday after
migrants were found on a freight train heading for the tunnel
from the French railway network.
France and Britain have jointly increased security at the
Eurotunnel terminal in Calais after weeks of disruption to
traffic caused by migrants attempting to enter the site to board
trains or lorries on their way to Britain.
Traffic through the railway tunnel was disrupted on Friday
after a migrant was spotted on a freight train, prompting French
border police and security staff to stop the train and search
it.
A number of migrants were found on board and returned to
French border police who will process them, Eurotunnel said,
adding that it had enough capacity to carry all traffic
scheduled to travel on Friday.
"The incident shows that now that security at the Eurotunnel
site has been increased in line with operating volumes, migrants
are seeking new routes to cross to the UK," a spokesman for the
tunnel operator said.
The freight train was sent back to a yard operated by SNCF,
the French national railways, at Frethun, near Calais.
Eurotunnel said it had already requested that security be
increased at the yard in line with measures in place at its own
site.
Authorities have been watching for signs of migrants seeking
new routes to Britain as a result of the crackdown in Calais.
Belgian police said they had not seen significant signs of
migrant activity at Belgian ports, but officials said a
three-way meeting on the issue with their British and Dutch
counterparts was expected to take place in about a month.
A British embassy official in Brussels confirmed discussions
on the issue were already taking place with the Belgians.
(Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Robert-Jan Bartunek in
Brussels, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Toby Chopra)