* Preferred buyer could not raise sufficient backing
-Eurotunnel
* DFDS made binding offer for two passenger ferries
* Eurotunnel will ask CMA to continue operating one freight
ferry
* Financial terms not disclosed
By Andrew Callus and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, June 8 Eurotunnel, the operator
of the undersea rail link between England and France, is selling
its Calais-to-Dover ferry business to Danish rival DFDS
to end its lengthy battle with British competition
authorities.
Loss-making MyFerryLink was put up for sale this year after
Eurotunnel failed to overturn a ban on it operating the sea
route because of antitrust concerns.
Eurotunnel had wanted to sell the business to workers'
cooperative SCOP SeaFrance rather than to DFDS, a competitor on
the same sea route, but said the cooperative failed to secure
sufficient backing to submit an offer.
"DFDS are great professionals but I deeply regret having to
abandon this business. DFDS is no enemy, it is a rival," CEO
Jacques Gounon said in a conference call.
The price was not disclosed, but Gounon described the DFDS
offer as "the least bad" to preserve jobs.
MyFerryLink, which employs about 600 people and has about 12
percent of a cross-Channel market in which it competes against
Britain's P&O Ferries and DFDS.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been
examining Eurotunnel's move into the ferry market since it
bought the former SeaFrance ferries from French rail operator
SNCF in 2012.
A tribunal this year ruled that the ferry business made
Eurotunnel too dominant in cross-Channel traffic.
Eurotunnel announced its MyFerryLink exit plan on May 28,
even though a British court had contradicted the tribunal ruling
and cleared the way for continued operation.
The company said it made the decision because it feared the
CMA would continue its campaign despite the ruling.
"The CMA would have continued to torpedo us and prevent us
from continuing this business," Gounon said.
In an emailed reply to a Reuters question on the issue, a
CMA spokesman said: "Our concern throughout our investigation
has been about the effect any reduction in competition would
have on passengers and freight customers."
Eurotunnel said it had a binding offer from DFDS for a
let-to-buy sale of passenger ferries "The Rodin" and "The
Berlioz" but that it intends to ask the CMA to allow it to
continue to operate the "Nord Pas de Calais" freight ship.
A Eurotunnel statement said that it regrets that SCOP
SeaFrance did not receive the support it needed to be able to
present a takeover proposal.
Eurotunnel shares were down 2.6 percent at 1317 GMT while
DFDS shares dipped by 0.1 percent, having spiked to their
highest in nearly eight years last week on expectations of a
deal for Eurotunnel's ferries.
(Additional reporting Sarah Young in London; Editing by Leslie
Adler and David Goodman)