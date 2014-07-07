LONDON, July 7 Hundreds of passengers were
evacuated from the Channel Tunnel on Monday after a train broke
down due to a problem with overhead wires, resulting in long
delays on the crossing between Britain and France.
A spokesman for operator Eurotunnel said a problem with the
overhead catenary, which supplies the power to trains, led to a
vehicle shuttle becoming stuck at about 0630 GMT on Monday.
"We transferred customers through the service tunnel and
onto an empty train," he said.
"We are in the process now of extracting the shuttle, and we
will take it to France subsequently to reunite the customers
with their vehicles."
The Channel Tunnel, a 50-km (30-mile) link between
Folkestone in south east England and Coquelles in northern
France, is used by shuttles carrying cars and lorries, and by
Eurostar train services between London, Paris and Brussels.
The spokesman said there were delays of several hours on the
crossing, and hold-ups were likely for the rest of the day while
the power supply was repaired.
Services were operating in a single direction, which was
switched every 90 minutes, he said.
Eurostar cancelled three services from London on Monday,
while two services from both Brussels and Paris were also
cancelled, according to its website. It said remaining services
were suffering major delays.
