(Adds detail, recasts headline)
PARIS, July 23 Eurotunnel reported flat
first-half net profit of 5 million euros on Monday but the
figure missed analyst expectations as the company struggled with
rising operating costs, causing the stock to fall as much as 7
percent.
Eurotunnel is betting that increased traffic from the
Olympic games in London and relatively strong growth from the
British Queen's jubilee celebration in June will help the
company lift full-year profits and combat the continent-wide
economic slowdown.
The company said that full year results would be "strong,"
without providing further detail.
But analysts were unimpressed with the first-half profit
figures, noting that the company struggled to control costs and
that operating profit in particular disappointed.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 205 million euros for the half.
Revenues for the period also rose 14 percent to 473 million
euros.
"Business was good but profitability is a bit lacking," said
Gregory Thibailt, an analyst at Natixis, adding that Ebitda had
missed expectations.
Eurotunnel shares were down 6.5 percent at 0817 GMT, lagging
a 1.6 percent drop in France's benchmark CAC40 index.
Eurotunnel shares are up 19 percent so far this year.
Eurotunnel revenue rose on the back of higher traffic, in
particular stronger truck traffic, as well as higher tariffs.
The company also likely benefited from the bankruptcy of Channel
sea line, SeaFrance.
However, the group's operating costs rose 20 percent, due to
costs associated with Europorte, its rail freight business.
"The results are well below analyst expectations. The group
still seems to be struggling with how to manage cost," said a
trader who declined to be named.
(Reporting by Nina Sovich and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Christian Plumb)