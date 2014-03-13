* Group hikes dividend and sees further rises in years ahead
PARIS, March 13 Twenty years after opening for
business, Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel finally
sees a strong and profitable future, supported by record
passenger traffic and a growing freight business.
The company, twice forced to refinance after construction
cost overruns and over-optimistic traffic forecasts, said it
benefited from a recovering British economy last year and saw
solid trading in February. It also expects to pay corporation
tax for the first time next year.
CEO Jacques Gounon, who took the helm in 2007, said
shareholders could expect a further dividend rise this year and
next, after a 25 percent hike to 15 cents a share for 2013
announced on Thursday.
"For the first time in Eurotunnel's troubled history, we
consider the group's situation is very satisfactory and we are
confident in the future," Gounon told reporters.
The tunnel linking France to Britain carries the Eurostar
high-speed train from Paris and Brussels to London and shuttle
trains conveying passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.
The 50.5 km (31.4-mile) link, which took nearly six years to
build and cost 9 billion pounds ($14.94 billion) as well as the
lives of several workers, was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth and
French President Francois Mitterrand on May 6, 1994.
It was built without taxpayers' money on the insistence of
former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, leaving
shareholders - many of them private individuals who were
encouraged to invest, and bondholder banks, to bear the brunt of
its unfolding financial troubles.
The project's costs were nearly double those initially
estimated. Revenue projections proved overly optimistic,
shuttles broke down and a fire in the tunnel wreaked havoc in
November 1996.
Eurotunnel's debt pile brought it to the verge of bankruptcy
in 1996 and then again in 2006, and after a long legal battle,
bondholder banks forgave billions of euros of debt.
BRITISH RECOVERY
In 2013, an all-time high of over 10 million passengers took
the Eurostar, while Eurotunnel's shuttle services carried 2.5
million passenger vehicles and 1.4 million trucks. Eurotunnel's
revenue rose 12 percent to 1.1 billion euros, driven by a 16
percent jump in revenue at its rail freight unit Europorte.
"It's obvious we are seeing an economic recovery in Britain
that is actually very strong," Gounon said.
He noted a growing number of Britons - who represent two
thirds of the Tunnel's users - were driving their cars onto its
shuttles to go to continental Europe, but said that in France,
consumer confidence was still grim.
"The Brits are in need of a bit of fun" and eager to turn
the page of austerity, he said. "But the French are feeling down
in the dumps."
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) reached 449 million euros and Eurotunnel is aiming for
460 million euros this year and over 500 million in 2015.
Earnings however, came below market forecasts of 482 million
euros for this year and 521 million in 2015 in a Reuters poll.
Analysts found the guidance disappointing, and Eurotunnel shares
were down more than 3 percent having risen 34 percent in the
last 12 months.
Gounon said the guidance factored in a continuation of the
loss-making ferry service between Calais and Dover, MyFerryLink,
a service whose future hangs in the balance pending the outcome
of an inquiry by Britain's Competition Commission. A preliminary
finding on the case will be released at the end of next week, he
said.
Gounon said Eurotunnel would create extra parking space at
its terminals and buy three additional freight shuttles to
absorb truck traffic, which he saw rising 3-4 percent annually.
Gounon also saw potential for 14.2 million Eurostar
passengers by 2020 if new high-speed rail links were opened, for
instance with Geneva in Switzerland.
Eurotunnel, whose concession runs until 2086, has already
announced the Eurostar would connect London to Marseille in 2015
and London to Amsterdam in 2017. Germany's rail operator
Deutsche Bahn is set to start using the tunnel too from 2016.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the British
government was considering selling its 40 percent stake in
Eurostar.
