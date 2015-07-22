PARIS, July 22 Eurotunnel reported a 9
percent rise in first-half core profit on Wednesday, driven by a
recovery in the British economy, and strong freight and truck
traffic.
The operator of the Channel Tunnel linking France and
Britain said it was confident this positive trend would continue
in the second part of the year and kept its goal for higher
profit this year and next.
Chief Executive Jacques Gounon cautioned, however, that a
large concentration of migrants in the Calais area fleeing war,
political turmoil and poverty, could continue to cause
disruption to traffic and lead to additional security costs.
Some 13 million euros ($14.2 million) were spent on security
measures in the first six months of 2015, as much as in the
whole of 2014, and Eurotunnel said it was asking France and
Britain to reimburse 9.7 million.
"Public authorities underestimate the migrant situation,"
Gounon told a conference call, referring to migrants' daily
attempts to board lorries and trains heading for Britain.
Eurotunnel carries Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris,
Brussels and London, as well as shuttle trains containing
passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.
First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) reached 252 million euros, in line with
the average of analyst forecasts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
poll.
Eurotunnel is still aiming for EBITDA of 535 million euros
this year and 580 million in 2016, against 498 million last
year, Gounon said.
First-half revenue rose 9 percent to 649 million euros, with
traffic growing 8 percent for truck shuttles and 13 percent for
freight trains.
Eurostar trains carried 1,159,863 passengers in the first
half against 1,120,487 in the year-ago period, despite a
difficult start to the year due to the Islamist militant attacks
in Paris in January.
MyFerryLink, the ferry service between Britain and France,
posted a 33 percent revenue jump to 52.1 million euros and an
EBITDA loss of 2 million.
In June, Eurotunnel said it was selling its Calais-to-Dover
ferry business to Danish rival DFDS to end its lengthy
battle with British competition authorities.
The move has sparked a series of strikes at the Calais port
by ferry workers trying to prevent job cuts stemming from the
sale.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)