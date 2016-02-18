PARIS Feb 18 Channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel
said on Thursday it had asked the French and British
governments to reimburse it 29 million euros ($32 million)
mostly for revenue lost last year due to a migrant crisis at the
French port of Calais.
Eurotunnel made the request as it raised its 2015 dividend
by 22 percent and forecast a further rise in profit this year
and next, driven by an economic recovery in Europe.
"Business remains dynamic, led by growth in the British
economy and signs of improvement in Europe," Chief Executive
Jacques Gounon said in a statement.
"Despite an uncertain global environment, the group remains
confident in its ability to generate sustainable growth both in
cross-Channel and rail freight activities."
Eurotunnel carries Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris,
Brussels and London, as well as shuttle trains containing
passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.
Thousands of migrants, fleeing war, political turmoil and
poverty, are living in makeshift camps in and around Calais,
making daily attempts to board lorries and trains heading to
Britain where they hope to find work or claim asylum.
In mid-July, Eurotunnel had asked France and Britain for 10
million euros to cover costs tied to beefing up security to cope
with the migrant crisis in the first-half of the year.
. This sum is part of the 29 million euros in
compensation Eurotunnel is asking for 2015.
Gounon however told reporters the migrant situation had
improved since end-October thanks to quick government action
with Britain funding fences and France increasing the police
presence.
"Since Oct. 23, not a single migrant crossed the Channel
tunnel," he said.
Eurotunnel forecast earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 560 million euros this
year and 605 million in 2017 after it reached 542 million last
year. This was slightly below the average estimate in a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 546 million for 2015.
Gounon said Eurotunnel had trimmed its forecast for 2016
EBITDA, which initially stood at 580 million, as it remained
cautious due to persisting risks of terrorist attacks and
migrant pressure.
Eurotunnel already reported a 5 percent rise in 2015 revenue
to 1.222 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
