PARIS, June 24 Traffic through the Channel
Tunnel linking Britain and France has resumed, a spokesman for
operator Eurotunnel said on Wednesday.
"Traffic is totally normal in both directions since last
night at 1830 (French time)," he said.
Traffic was suspended on Tuesday after striking ferry
workers accessed the terminal on the French side and set fire to
tires to protest against the restructuring of Eurotunnel's
maritime business MyFerryLink.
Shipping had been halted early on Tuesday and both
Eurotunnel and Eurostar later suspended their services because
of the disruption, creating kilometres-long tailbacks.
Television images had shown crowds of migrants trying to
board waiting lorries. Others were held back by riot
police.
