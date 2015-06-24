PARIS, June 24 Traffic through the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and France has resumed, a spokesman for operator Eurotunnel said on Wednesday.

"Traffic is totally normal in both directions since last night at 1830 (French time)," he said.

Traffic was suspended on Tuesday after striking ferry workers accessed the terminal on the French side and set fire to tires to protest against the restructuring of Eurotunnel's maritime business MyFerryLink.

Shipping had been halted early on Tuesday and both Eurotunnel and Eurostar later suspended their services because of the disruption, creating kilometres-long tailbacks.

Television images had shown crowds of migrants trying to board waiting lorries. Others were held back by riot police.