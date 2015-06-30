LILLE, June 30 Traffic through the Channel
Tunnel resumed on Tuesday after angry workers forced its closure
for several hours by setting fire to tyres thrown onto railway
tracks near its entrance on the French side.
"Traffic has resumed around 1700 (or 1500 GMT) in both
directions," a Eurotunnel spokeswoman told Reuters.
Workers at ferry service MyFerryLink are trying to prevent
job cuts after their company was sold to a Danish firm earlier
this month. It is the second time they have shut the tunnel in
less than a week, causing chaos for trucking firms and
holidaymakers.
